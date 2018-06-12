Gen. Soleimani: Hezbollah has transformed into a 'Resistance state'

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The IRGC’s Quds Force Commander Ghasem Soleimani says that the Lebanese Hezbollah has turned into a ‘Resistance state’ from a ‘Resistance party.’

"Hezbollah for the first time won 74 seats out of 128 Lebanese parliamentary seats, thus it has transformed into a Lebanese Resistance state from a Lebanese Resistance political party, and this is a great victory,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Major General Ghasem Soleimani said on the recent Hezbollah’s victory in Lebanon parliamentary elections.

“Lebanon's recent election was a referendum. The election came at a time when everybody was accusing Hezbollah of interfering in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and the region as a whole,” Major General Soleimani added.

He noted that the Arab countries and the GCC, Saudi Arabia and countries which are led by ignorant rulers keep accusing the nicest and most decent political movement Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah of terrorism while it was the Resistance Movement that defeated the most powerful enemy of the Arab world.

The IRGC Quds Force commander went on to condemn the Saudis for spending $ 200 million on Lebanese elections, adding that they accused everyone who was with Hezbollah, whether Sunnis and non-Sunnis, of being mercenaries of Iran.

He further pointed out that a Shia close to Hezbollah won the most number of votes in Beirut constituency.

KI/4318345