Path of ‘resistance front’ to continue with firm determination

He made the remarks late on Tue. and emphasized the continuation of clear-cut path of the ‘resistance front’ with firm determination after the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by US terrorist forces.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in today’s open session of the parliament that in the previous anti-US law, CENTCOM was designated as a terrorist entity. “Today, following the cruel US measure in assassinating General Soleimani, the responsibility of which was accepted by the US President, we modify the previous law with the approval of a triple-urgency motion and announce that all members of Pentagon, commanders, agents and those responsible for the martyrdom of Gen Soleimani will be considered as terrorist forces.”

Consequently, legislators provided credit support of IRGC Quds Force in line with strengthening the resistance front.

Following the bylaw ratified, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami in a message praised and lauded the revolutionary and on-time move taken by legislators especially Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and emphasized the continuation of clear-cut path of the resistance front after the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The triple-urgency motion is a modification of a previously ratified bill on Apr 23, 2019, that designated US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization in retaliation of the designation of IRGC by US administration.

