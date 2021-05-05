  1. Politics
Gen. Soleimani a role model for all interested in Resistance

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Martyr General Qasem Soleimani is a role model for all those who are interested in the Islamic system and the culture of resistance, commander of IRGC Quds Force commander said.

Today, the IRGC and the Quds Force are at the forefront of faith and belief, the commander of IRGC Quds Force Esmail Ghaani said Wednesday.

He went on to say, "Everywhere in the world, all those who are interested in the Islamic system and the culture of resistance, consider martyr General Qasem Soleimani as a role model."

The school of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has no dead ends, said General Ghaani, adding that this is because it has been based on faith and beliefs.

"Throughout the history of the Islamic Revolution, we have been victorious in the most difficult situations by relying on God, and the strong faith of the Iranian warriors", he added.

