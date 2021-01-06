Iran's software dominance to be next slap to arrogant power

The commander said that Iran has given two slaps to the US and the next one is imminent.

"The first slap was the great funeral held by the Iranian nation for the ex-IRGC Cheif Qasem Soleimani, the second slap was IRGC's attack on the American airbase in Iraq, and the next slap is the software victory over the hegemony of arrogance, which is an important issue," he said.

He added that the US warmongering policies applied in the region have all been failures.

"After being defeated, Americans used some regional countries' money to create takfiri terrorist groups and sow insecurity in the region under the support of the Zionist regime," Ghaani continued, "However, they failed again."

