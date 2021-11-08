Ghaani reportedly meets Iraqi officials in Baghdad

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reported that General Ghaani arrived in Iraq on Sunday and met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as well as other Iraqi political officials in Baghdad.

Al-Alam also reported that Ghaani met with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Stressing the importance of avoiding any action that threatens the security of Iraq, General Ghaani said in his meeting that Iraq needs stability and internal unity.

According to these sources, Ghaani also stressed the importance of fulfilling the demands of the Iraqi people and protesters in a legal way.

