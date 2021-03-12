US, Israel to be defeated in West Asia: Cmdr.

Speaking in a ceremony in Mashhad to commemorate martyrs during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran, the IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani hailed the role that martyrdom has played in keeping the Palestinians' struggle against Israeli occupation.

"Palestine, which has undergone great changes today, has learned [lessons] from our martyrs," the Quds Force commander said.

Gen. Ghaani also referred to the Saudi-led invasion against Yemen, saying, "The ruthless and corrupt Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia and the Global Arrogance (US-led West), have invaded the oppressed people of Yemen."

"The path is not over, despite the problems that the enemies are creating for the Islamic Revolution, but our Establishment is moving forward every day and the United States and Israel regime that are ranting and raving are not same Israel and America on the first day," he added.

Emphasizing that the Israelis were born criminals, he noted "Today, Israel is building 6-meter high walls around itself that will collapse."

The IRGC Quds Force commander stated, "The United States is a criminal in our region," adding, "When we tell them we will break their bones, you will hear the sounds [of their fractured bones] in due time."

