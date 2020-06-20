Ghaani vows to stand by Palestinian resistance movement like martyr Soleimani

In a message sent on the occasion of the commemoration ceremony of former secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ramadan Abdullah Shallah, he said, “like former IRGC Quds Force Commander martyr Lt. Gen. Ghassem Soleimani, we will stand by the Palestinian resistance and all resistance combatants and will always take our path in line with strengthening the Axis of Resistance.”

Ghaani emphasized the need for a continuation of the path of supporting the Resistance Front.

The text of the message to Ziad al-Nakhala the new Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad Movement is as follows,

I offer my heartfelt condolences on the loss of Dr. Ramazan Abdullah Shallah former secretary general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement who bravely sacrificed his life on the path of struggle and perseverance in the field of resistance and freedom of Palestine and Al-Quds and pray from the Almighty God to bestow forbearance to his bereaved family for this irreparable loss.

Dr. Ramazan Abdullah Shallah stood bravely against all the deviations brought about by enemy on the path of struggle and freedom of Palestinian land and territory.

We also make sure that we remain with you and all Palestinians like martyr Lt. Gen. Ghassem Soleimani and will always take the path of strengthening the Axis of Resistance.

