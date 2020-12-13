Response to Fakhrizadeh assassination at ‘proper time, place'

“Undoubtedly, the revenge for the blood of this martyr will be taken from the Arrogant System at a proper time and place based on the operational logic of the Islamic Revolution front. The US – the Great Satan – and the Zionist regime should know that they will pay for this crime,” Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said on Sunday in a meeting with the family of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The top general handed over the ‘Order of Nasr’ to the family of Fakhrizadeh; an order which has been offered by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Since the martyrdom of our nuclear and defense scientist, the enemies of the Iranian nation have not had a peaceful sleep as they are in fear and anxiety,” said the Major General.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 27 in Tehran. Military officials say the assassination has been carried out using weapons controlled by satellites and Artificial Intelligence and with weapons belonging to NATO.

Martyr Fakhrizadeh was a unique scientific and revolutionary figure and his martyrdom was a ‘painful loss’ for the scientific community and armed forces, said Bagheri, adding that his students will surely follow in his footsteps.

He said that the ‘Order of Nasr’ is presented to significant researchers and national figures who have supported the defense front of the Islamic Establishment.

