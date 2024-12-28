  1. World
4 injured in road explosin in Kabul

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Khalid Zadran spokesperson for the Kabul Police Command announced that an explosion occurred on the road to Kabul Airport, injuring four people.

Khalid Zadran spokesperson for the Kabul Police Command announced that an explosion occurred on the road to Kabul Airport, and near Sheikh Zayed Hospital, injuring four people.

