Perpetuators of Fakhrizadeh case to pay price for their crime

Presided by Kyrgyzstan on Friday, the summit of the Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held through video conference with the participation of Reza Najafi, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Director-General for International Peace and Security.

Reviewing the situation and developments of the region, exchanging experiences in the field of fight against Coronavirus aimed at boosting cooperation between member states were the main issue discussed in this conference.

The Iranian diplomat made some remarks is this conference, calling on CICA member states to improve constructive cooperation in the fight against Coronavirus and to stand against the US unilateral moves as well as its economic terrorism.

He strongly emphasized the equal access of the Covid-19 vaccines for all humans across the world.

Referring to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh and condemnation of this terrorist act by the majority of CICA member states, Najafi hailed the important role of Fakhri Zadeh in Iran’s peaceful nuclear and medical activities.

“Certainly, the perpetrators and the terrorist regime behind the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh will pay the price for their crime at a proper time”, he said.

In the end, Najafi expressed Iran’s full readiness to cooperate with other CICA member states to exchange expertise and knowledge on all issues of common and mutual interest, especially in the field of Covid-19.

RHM/5093738