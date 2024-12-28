NATO is building up its military potential with an eye toward preparing for a conflict with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In addition, this is about building up defense production, promoting the military industry of NATO countries, including in Europe, further increasing military spending, and intensifying maneuvers. All this is being done with an eye toward preparing for a conflict with Russia. Unfortunately, this is exactly how the emphasis is being placed now," Tokovinin said.

The public in Europe is aware of the negative impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the economic situation and the rising cost of living, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said.

"We see that certain manifestations of discontent with what is happening are at different levels of public perception. This also concerns the understanding that confrontation with Russia is dangerous, that it can lead to a very serious clash between nuclear powers, as NATO is moving further and further towards direct participation in the conflict in Ukraine.

Such sentiments are also manifested in the fact that there is a growing awareness of the negative impact of the situation in Ukraine on the socio-economic situation in almost all European countries, which includes an increase in the cost of living," he said in an interview with Sputnik.

ndividual NATO countries and the public in the West are increasingly supporting ending the conflict in Ukraine and the confrontation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Discussions at the level of individual states are another matter. As we know, there are individual NATO member countries that are actively supporting an early end to the conflict. This applies to Hungary, and the prime minister of Slovakia recently visited Moscow. At the public level, these sentiments are clearly visible. More and more people are convinced that the unleashing of confrontation with Russia is, in principle, a disastrous and deeply erroneous strategic course," Tokovinin said.

