Iran's 'nuclear nationalism' can't be assassinated

TRT World, in a report on Monday, discussed the assassination of Iranian top scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"The assassination may have only killed one man but will inspire a new generation of Iranians to pursue nuclear science, part of Iranian nuclear nationalism," it wrote.

"[T]he nuclear issue is about national pride," it added, "It is about western recognition of the legitimacy of the revolution... Sooner or later, the US, Britain, and the rest will have to stop demonizing Iran - and start dealing with it on equal terms."

"Nuclear nationalism is another matter that has been a unifying rallying point within the country. The fact that Iran has overcome the technological hurdles in developing such a program is a source of pride for Iranians. Violations of its sovereignty and the assassination of its nuclear scientists on Iranian soil only inflames this nationalism."

"The parties behind the assassination [of martyr Fakhrizadeh] may have sought to weaken the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, but they have may only used violence to temporarily set back this initiative. Many Iranians ... [say] that of students studying other fields have switched to nuclear sciences in the aftermath of the assassination," it said.

"Those behind the assassination may have martyred Fakhrizadeh, but they have led to the future emergence of hundreds more," the same report added.

"The assassination not only targeted an Iranian scientist and Iran’s national pride but also international diplomacy," the report noted.

