Dec 13, 2020, 12:15 PM

Fakhrizadeh family receive 'Order of Nasr'

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces submitted the '1st-class Order of Nasr' to the family of Iranian top scientist martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Paying a visit to the Fakhrizadeh Family, the Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri presented the first-class Order of Nasr, signed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. 

Order of Nasr is a military award of Iranian armed forces which is awarded by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to recognize distinguished logistics contribution and support of the troops.

A top nuclear scientist, Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 27 in Tehran. Tehran has strongly condemned the act of terror, vowing to take revenge at proper time.

