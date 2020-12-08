All JCPOA participants must show restraint, responsibility

Referring to US destructive moves, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted on Tuesday that there are certain forces that want to weaken the Nuclear Deal at the hands of Iran.

He went on to say that all JCPOA participants must adopt necessary measures to save the Nuclear Deal, adding that all parties must show restraint and responsibility in this regard.

Ryabkov reiterated Russia's position in condemning the assassination of Iranian defense and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, calling it a terrorist act whose perpetrators must be identified.

The Donald Trump administration pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran in a bid to undermine the country’s economic interests by prohibiting other countries from doing business with the Islamic Republic.

Following that, Iran introduced reductions to its own commitments under the JCPOA to “restore the balance between its rights and obligations.”

