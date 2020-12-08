Zonnour calls on E3 to adopt 'effective' measures over JCPOA

Hans-Udo Muzel, the German ambassador to Tehran met and held talks with the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mojtaba Zonnour on Monday.

In this meeting, Zonnour hailed the 150-year-old relation of Iran and Germany in terms of cultural and economic fields, stressing that the attitude of Iranian and German people toward each other has been always based on mutual respect.

He also spoke about the Iranian Parliament’s new legislation called “The Strategic Initiative to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Rights of the Iranian Nation,”, criticizing the European parties' ineffectiveness for fulfilling their commitments under the JCPOA.

Stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran committed all its nuclear obligations based on the international agreement, Zonnour condemned the racist approaches and double standards of European countries toward Iran’s nuclear issue.

He also called on European countries, especially Germany to act effectively towards JCPOA, stand against US aggression, and take measures against ongoing crimes in West Asia so as to witness a secure world with minimal tension and crisis.

The German envoy, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the constructive talks between the representatives of the Iranian and German parliaments in recent years, adding, “As Iran’s Parliament plays a significant role in all development, therefore, we welcome expanding cooperation between the two parliaments.”

Stating that Germany supports the implementation of JCPOA, he said that the strict implementation of this agreement by all parties will ensure the interests of all member countries.

RHM/FNA13990918000157