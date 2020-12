US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Iranian envoy to Yemen Hassan Irloo, Al-Mustafa International University, and a Pakistani national on Tuesday.

The Treasury claimed in a statement that the Iranian envoy has been placed on the sanctions list for supporting the activities of the IRGC in Yemen.

The statement further claimed that the US has imposed sanction on Al-Mustafa International University for facilitating the activities of IRGC forces.

FA/FNA 13990918001015