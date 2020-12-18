Tehran, Moscow confer on JCPOA

As the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, "[The two sides] exchanged views on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. They highlighted the importance of further coordination of efforts of all its parties for the sustainable implementation of the agreement in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231."

The sides also discussed some other issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry noted, TASS reported.

On December 8, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister called on all JCPOA participants to show restraint and responsibility.

Referring to US destructive moves, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that there are certain forces that want to weaken the Nuclear Deal at the hands of Iran.

He went on to say that all JCPOA participants must adopt necessary measures to save the Nuclear Deal, adding that all parties must show restraint and responsibility in this regard.

MNA/PR