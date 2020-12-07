China calls on US to return to JCPOA, lift sanctions on Iran

Speaking in her weekly press briefing in Beijing on Monday, Hua Chunying urged US to fulfill its obligations under international agreement, including lifting of sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In response to a question about remarks of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who had said that an agreement beyond JCPOA is needed, she added, "Currently, Iranian nuclear issue has placed in an important condition and has a very complex and sensitive situation.”

“We call on all members involved in JCPOA to work for safeguarding this landmark nuclear deal due to the circumstances and situation overshadowing the region and maintaining restraint and act based on common knowledge gained to protect JCPOA,” she added.

Despite changes and developments in the region, China believes that effective preservation and observance of JCPOA is a basic precondition for any political and diplomatic solution on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Noting that JCPOA will not resolve all security issues in the region, she said, “China also wants to establish more multilateral dialogue channels in West Asian and Persian Gulf region through equal negotiations and consultation to maintain peace and stability in line with reaching a new agreement.”

