EU’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs surprising

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the Italian ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone on Tuesday.

“Relations between Iran and Italy must not be influenced by US unilateral, inhuman and illegal actions,” he noted.

Referring to the recent statement of the three European countries on Iran’s Strategic Action Plan, Ghalibaf noted that the EU urged the Iranian government not to implement the new law which was surprising due to their emphasis on democracy and legal obligations.

He went on to say that Strategic Action Plan is not withdrawing from the JCPOA and is within the framework of the Nuclear Deal and in accordance with Articles 36 and 37, adding that it allows the one party to reduce its obligations if other countries have not fulfilled their obligations.

According to Ghalibaf, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and Europe did not fulfill its commitments, saying that one cannot unilaterally adhere to the Nuclear Deal.

Giuseppe Perrone also highlighted that Italy seeks to expand bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He further expressed hope that countries will strengthen their cooperation with each other during the next US administration.

