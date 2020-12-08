Iranian, Sri Lankan foreign ministers hold phone talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

In the phone call, Gunawardena condemned the terrorist assassination that led to the martyrdom of prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

He also offered the Sri Lankan government’s condolences to the Iranian government and people over the loss of Fakhrizadeh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka had already issued a statement in condemnation of the assassination.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena had also sent a letter to his Iranian counterpart to condemn the assassination.

FA/MFA