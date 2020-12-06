  1. Politics
Ministry of Intelligence dismantle arms, drug smuggling gang

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – The Ministry of Intelligence have dismantled an international drug and ammunition smuggling gang and arrested its ringleader in West Azerbaijan.

In a statement on Sunday, The Ministry of Intelligence announced that its forces have identified and dismantled an international drug and ammunition smuggling gang in two separate operations in West Azerbaijan Province.

The ringleader along with 3 other key gang members was arrested and 520 kilograms of heroin were confiscated during the operations, the statement added.

The Intelligence Forces also identified large depots of weapons and ammunition in border villages of West Azerbaijan Province.

