Iran's nuclear, defense knowledge cannot be assassinated

"The memory and path of that great martyr will definitely continue," said Ali Rabeie on Monday when he visited the family of the prominent physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was martyred in a terror attack.

Referring to the efforts of Martyr Fakhrizadeh for the progress of the country, he added, "The assassination was carried out by the most savage and vicious enemies of the people, but know for sure that his path will continue with strength because our nuclear and defense knowledge can not be assassinated."

"The enemies of the nation and the terrorists will not achieve their goals and objectives, and the blood of the Martyr Fakhrizadeh will surely be avenged," he noted.

"Terrorists are aware of their fundamental weakness and know that they can not stop Iran's scientific progress," Rabeie said.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday, November 27 in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

