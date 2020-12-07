Students are real, lasting asset of Establishment: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message on the occasion of Azar 16 (Dec. 6), which marks “Students’ Day” said that students are clear example of awakening pulse of society as well as real and lasting asset of the country.

Terrorists used AI to assassinate Martyr Fakhrizadeh

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps disclosed some details of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s assassination by the Zionist regime, which included the use of artificial intelligence.

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Sunday that Martyr Fakhrizadeh had 11 bodyguards and the explosion of first car aimed at eliminating the protecting guard.

'Khaf-Herat railway to boost Iran-Afghanistan's trade ties'

The Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters said that the Khaf-Herat railway paves the way for trade development between Iran and Afghanistan.

Preserving Iranian scientist path frightening Zionist Regime

The spokesman for the IRGC asserted that continuing the path of Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Fakhri Zadeh is frightening the Zionist Regime.

Ministry of Intelligence dismantle arms, drug smuggling gang

The Ministry of Intelligence have dismantled an international drug and ammunition smuggling gang and arrested its ringleader in West Azerbaijan.

Iran not to give up its nuclear rights in face of adversaries

The Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council said that we will not retreat from its stance on nuclear rights in the face of the US and Israeli regime’s adverse policies.

Daily COVID-19 fatalities fall below 300 after seven weeks

The latest figures released by the Iranian Ministry of Health show the daily death toll of the COVID-19 has dropped below 300 for the first time since mid-October.

Iran has become self-sufficient in producing 4 COVID products

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that the country has achieved good productions in producing four coronavirus-related products that the ministry is responsible for producing these products.

Iran to legally follow up leak of IAEA's confidential report

Referring to the release of the IAEA's recent confidential report about Iran in one of the Western media, Kazem Gharibabadi said that Iran will seriously pursue the issue legally soon.

