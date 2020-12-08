IRGC chief vows decisive response to scientist assassination

"The sworn enemies of Islamic Iran must know that we will continue the path of this martyr and the path of martyrs will never stop," said Major General Hossein Salami on Tuesday on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Stating that the enemy is focused on the strengths of the Iranians out of fear, he added, "To resort to criminal acts such as assassination means that we must train the likes of Martyr Fakhrizadeh."

He emphasized that the path of this martyr will continue with more determination by his students, saying, "The enemies must await our reactions; we determine the time, place and quality of the response."

Previously, IRGC Chief Commander in a message had highlighted, "The enemies of the Iranian nation, especially the commanders, perpetrators and supporters of this crime, should know that such crimes will not undermine the determination of the Iranians to continue this glorious and authoritarian path, and severe revenge and punishment of the perpetrators are on the agenda."

Top Iranian nuclear scientist 'Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' was targeted on Friday, November 27 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

