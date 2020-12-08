Scientist assassination to be definitely revenged

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi announced on Tuesday the progress of the investigation on the case of the assassination of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the final results will be declared as soon as possible.

"We will definitely move forward in this case, and various relevant institutions from the IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence are investigating this case around the clock," he said.

Emphasizing on taking revenge on the perpetrators and commanders of the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, Fadavi said, "We will definitely act as soon as our response is sufficient and appropriate."

On Sunday, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps disclosed some details of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s assassination by the Zionist regime, which included the use of artificial intelligence.

Martyr Fakhrizadeh had 11 bodyguards and the explosion of the first car aimed at eliminating the protecting guard, he said, adding that the enemies had deployed an automatic machine gun which was controlled by satellite.

Fadavi said that the machine gun had an advanced camera and fired 13 times, adding that there was no terrorist element at the scene.

The commander further said that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was shot a few times and was bleeding due to spinal cord injury and eventually was martyred at the hospital.

Top Iranian nuclear scientist 'Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' was targeted on Friday, November 27 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

