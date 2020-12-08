Fakhrizadeh's assassination not to avert Resistance

Sheikh Maher Hammoud made the remarks at the Int'l Conference of Resistance Scholars titled "The Ummah's Intifada against normalization conspiracies and projects to destroy the Palestinian issue", Al-Manar reported.

Sheikh Hammoud addressed the conspirators and said: "Continue your conspiracies. The martyrdom of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh does not stop the resistance and its path."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said: "Now, 33 years after the intifada in the occupied territories, the rocks have proven to be more powerful than bullets."

"We condemn any normalization of relations with the Zionist enemy and surrender to American arrogance," he underlined.

"The fact is that the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is a crime. This normalization cannot weaken the power of resistance. The resistance will become stronger day by day."

He noted that after suffering a heavy defeat during the 33-day war in 2006, the Zionists put the process of normalizing relations with Arab countries on their agenda.

"The Americans spent billions of dollars to tarnish the image of the resistance in the region and targeted Libya, Syria, and Iraq," he added.

HJ/5090770