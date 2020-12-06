Details of Martyr Fakhrizadeh terror revealed

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Sunday that Martyr Fakhrizadeh had 11 bodyguards and the explosion of first car aimed at eliminating the protecting guard.

He went on to say that the enemies had deployed an automatic machine gun which was controlled by satellite.

“The machine gun was equipped with artificial intelligence to target Martyr Fakhrizadeh,” he added.

Fadavi said that the machine gun had an advanced camera and fired 13 times, adding that there was no terrorist element at the scene.

“The gun was focused only on Martyr Fakhrizadeh, and his wife was not shot, despite being a few centimeters away. The head of the protection team was also shot four times because he threw himself on Shahid Fakhrizadeh, and no enemy was on the scene to shoot the guards,” he underlined.

The commander further said that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was shot a few times and was bleeding due to spinal cord injury and eventually was martyred at the hospital.

This item is being updated…..

FA