Over 90% of submarines’ equipment indigenized: Navy Admiral

Head of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of Iran’s Navy said that more than 90 percent of parts and equipment of submarines are manufactured domestically.

Iran to open home-made seawater greenhouse

An official with the Vice Presidential Office said that two homegrown seawater greenhouses using solar heat for changing seawater to freshwater will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian year.

Sara Khadem runner-up at intl. chess event

Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh finished the Belt and Road World Chess Women Summit 2020 runner-up.

Caspian containerized line kicks off between Iran, Russia

The activity of Caspian containerized line between Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia’s port of Astrakhan began on Saturday.

2020 GITEX to host 20 Iranian Knowledge-based firms tomorrow

20 Iranian knowledge-based firms and startups will participate at the 40th international exhibition of electronics, computers, and E-Commerce in West Asia tomorrow.

Malicious actions not to disrupt Iran-Afghanistan relations

Following the release of videos attributed to Afghan citizens in social media, Iran Embassy in Kabul stressed that malicious actions will not disrupt Iran-Afghanistan relations.

Iran witnessing declining trend in COVID-19 deaths

Iran on Saturday recorded 321 coronavirus deaths, showing a declining trend compared to the previous day, said an official at the country's Health Ministry.

Rouhani urges authorities, people to continue COVID-19 battle

President Hassan Rouhani called on the authorities and people to continue the cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in the meeting of the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, Rouhani referred to the decreasing trend of the coronavirus cases and fatalities in Iran, calling on the nation to keep observing the health protocols till the respiratory disease is uprooted.

Iranian, Croatian FMs discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman on Friday.

In the phone call, the Croatian top diplomat offered condolences over the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh and expressed sympathy with the Iranian nation and government.

