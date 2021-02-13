UN warns 400,000 Yemeni children may starve to death in 2021

According to a joint report issued by four United Nations agencies on Friday, detailing the dire straits facing the war-torn nation amid a global coronavirus pandemic that has choked out desperately needed financial aid.

The report, published by the World Food Program (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), details Yemen's urgent need for humanitarian assistance from abroad.

A total of 2.3 million youngsters, nearly half of all children in Yemen, are projected to endure acute malnutrition this year, representing a 22% increase compared to 2020, Forbes reported.

In addition, approximately 1.2 million pregnant or breastfeeding Yemeni women are expected to be acutely malnourished.

“Malnourished children are more vulnerable to diseases . . . It is a vicious and often deadly cycle, but with relatively cheap and simple interventions, many lives can be saved," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

MA/PR