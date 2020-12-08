US conveys important, confidential message to Sanaa

In its message, Americans have acknowledged that peace in Yemen is in their hands, not Saudi Arabia.

"Americans have sent us a message through mediation, saying that if we do not agree to peace, there will be no peace, even if Saudi Arabia is satisfied with it," he wrote on Twitter.

In this tweet, Al-Houthi used the hashtag meaning 'US siege is the killer of the Yemeni people'.

In another tweet with the same hashtag, he wrote that the US ambassador threatened the collapse of Yemeni rial against other currencies and this is a reason why the US siege is the killer of the Yemeni people.

Al-Houthi added that in March 2020, Donald Trump administration, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, decided to suspend aid to Yemen, while under international law, they are fully responsible for providing aid to Yemen as an independent state, because, they have attacked to Yemen as an independent country with sovereignty and besieged it.

The war of aggression against Yemen started in March 2015 and the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition has closed Sanaa Airport since August 2016.

MA/FNA13990918000047