Dec 14, 2020, 10:15 PM

5 million Yemenis 'one step away from famine' in 2021: Report

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) –The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Sunday warned that five million Yemenis “will likely be living just one step away from famine in the upcoming year.”

In a brief statement posted on its official Twitter account, the UN Organization said that more than half of Yemen’s overall population could head further into hunger in 2021.

An estimated 50,000 people will be living in famine-like conditions in the war-ravaged Arab country during 2021, Xinhua reported.

Immediate support is urgently needed to save Yemen as “UN response remains only 49 percent funded,” FAO added.

Yemen's five-year war has led to the worst humanitarian crisis in the country.

