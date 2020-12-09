Iran imposes sanctions on US envoy to Yemen

In this statement, Foreign Ministry mentioned the role of the US Ambassador to Yemen in leading civil war and killing of innocent and oppressed Yemeni people as well as arms, financial and political support to the aggressor coalition, continuation of cruel and inhumane sanctions against Yemeni people and playing a role in the sinister scenario of the disintegration of Yemen and also his destructive actions to bring the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis to a standstill and consequently, continuation of humanitarian catastrophe as the greatest tragedy of the century.

Pursuant to Note 1 of Article 4 and Note 1 of Article 5 of the "Law on Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts of the United States in Region" approved by Iranian Parliament on August 12, 2017, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with relevant institutions, based on well-documented information and evidence, proves that US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Hansel has played a leading role in organizing, financing and arming, directing and carrying out actions of aggressor coalition and formation of human tragedy in Yemen.

Hereby, US Envoy to Yemen will be included in the list of persons subject to sanctions in accordance with the law as of the date of issuance of this statement on Dec. 09.

From this date on, US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Hansel will be subject to the consequences and requirements set forth in the envisioned Law on Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts in the Region and all competent authorities will take appropriate action in accordance with the law, the statement is read.

MA/IRN84141661