Rouhani urges authorities, people to continue COVID-19 battle

Speaking in the meeting of the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, Rouhani referred to the decreasing trend of the coronavirus cases and fatalities in Iran, calling on the nation to keep observing the health protocols till the respiratory disease is uprooted.

"As long as people feel that this disease is contagious and dangerous, and as long as they follow the health protocols to maintain their health, we will make progress.”

He added, "We were approaching the daily death tally of 500, but through appropriate measures and people's cooperation, we turned the trend downward.”

He underlined the need for everyone to continue following the restrictions set by the related authorities, saying, “We hope to see a better situation in the near future.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani appreciated the efforts made in the field of producing coronavirus vaccine as well as measures taken in the field of buying the COVID-19 vaccine from abroad and added that considering the scientific and technological capabilities existing in the country, Iran will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines.

The government will use all its capabilities and potentials to ensure health of people across the country, he added.

The coronavirus has so far infected over 1 million people in Iran, of whom close to 50,000 have died and over 708,000 have recovered.

