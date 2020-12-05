Iran witnessing declining trend in COVID-19 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 50,016, saying the disease has taken the lives of 321 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has risen to 1,028,986 following the detection of 12,151 new cases since Friday, she added.

A total of 719,708 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that over 6.3 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

Of the newly detected cases, 1,562 patients have been hospitalized, Lari added, saying that 5,817 patients are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Saturday, the number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 66,337,661 million and the death toll has exceeded 1,526,835.

ZZ/5088187