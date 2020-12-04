COVID-19 claims near 50,000 lives across Iran

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that 13,341 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 1,016,835.

Of the newly detected cases, 1,996 patients have been hospitalized, she added, saying that 5,824 patients are in critical condition.

The respiratory illness killed 347 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total deaths to 49,695, Lari said.

A total of 708,106 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that over 6.2 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 65,626,723 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,513,866 and recoveries amounting to 45,462,244.

ZZ/5087484