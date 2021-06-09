Number of poll stations, voting hours to be increased

Today, a joint meeting was held between Iran's Election Office and the central executive apparatus so as to review reports and comments over the 2021 Iran presidential election, the Iranian Interior Minister told reports on the sidelines of the meeting.

Regarding the security issues of the election process and its necessary measures, a comprehensive report was submitted in this meeting, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said.

“Based on continuous observance, we will not face any special security issue during the election in the current situation”, he also added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about the measures related to observing health protocols, saying that in order to observe health protocols and social distance measures, it was decided that the number of poll stations and the voting hours will be increased.

All agents in poll stations must have a certificate of negative test so as not to spread the virus, the official added.

RHM/IRN84359739