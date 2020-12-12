Iran sparing no effort to buy COVID-19 vaccine

Speaking in the Saturday meeting of the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said that the status of Coronavirus in the country is promising due to the appropriate measures taken in recent week.

Stating that today the COVID-19 death toll in the country has decreased by 200 people in 24 hours, Rouhani expressed hope that with efforts of the Iranian nation and the government, the country will witness such decreasing trends.

Hailing the measures of the government in terms of supplying about 2,000 beds in a short time, oxygen devices, ventilators, CT scan machines, he reassured that the government spares no effort for supporting the Iranian knowledge-based companies trying to produce COVID-19 vaccine.

Stating the WHO has not yet officially approved any vaccine for the virus, he said, "The government ordered the preparation and purchase of approved vaccines by WHO, the Central Bank is the coordinating organ for doing so, and the medical staff and high-risk jobs are a priority to receive the vaccine."

