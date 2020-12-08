Iran to produce, purchase coronavirus vaccine

"Iran is producing the vaccine relying on the ability of its scientists and specialized centers, and has the purchase of it from abroad on the agenda," Rouhani said.

Referring to the impediments put on Iran's way for having access to the vaccine by the US administration, he said "This illegal and inhumane behavior of the Trump administration will remain in the minds of the world as a disgraceful act."

"As we managed to contain the economic war, we will overcome this obstacle," he noted.

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology has said that three Iranian COVID-19 vaccines will receive human test license soon.

"Currently, 24 biotechnology drugs are produced in the country and we are one of the Asian powers in this field," said Sorena Sattari in a televised interview on Saturday.

"In the field of human vaccine, for the first time, private sectors produced cervical cancer vaccine, and the influenza vaccine will be produced in the human field in the country soon, which eliminates the need to import this vaccine next year," he added.

Referring to obtaining a license for human testing of the first coronavirus vaccine in the country, Sattari said, "Three other groups will soon receive the human test license for the vaccine."

What is certain is that the country will begin the human phase of one or two vaccines before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).

