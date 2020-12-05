  1. Politics
Dec 5, 2020, 1:44 PM

Rouhani felicitates Thailand on National Day

Rouhani felicitates Thailand on National Day

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to Thailand's Prime Minister to felicitate him and the people of the country on the country's National Day.

In his message on Saturday, President Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the people of Thailand on the National Day of the country, December 5.

He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries in the light of long-standing friendship and the common will of high-ranking officials of the two countries, will expand more and more and Iran and Thailand will see the development and deepening of mutual relations in all fields.

 The Iranian president also wished health and success to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and prosperity and felicity to the people of Thailand.

December 5 is considered as a special day in the Kingdom of Thailand as it was declared by the Royal Thai Government as the National Day of the country. This also commemorates the Birthday Anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and Thailand's Father's Day.

ZZ/IRN84135163

News Code 166766

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News