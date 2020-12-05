Rouhani felicitates Thailand on National Day

In his message on Saturday, President Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the people of Thailand on the National Day of the country, December 5.

He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries in the light of long-standing friendship and the common will of high-ranking officials of the two countries, will expand more and more and Iran and Thailand will see the development and deepening of mutual relations in all fields.

The Iranian president also wished health and success to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and prosperity and felicity to the people of Thailand.

December 5 is considered as a special day in the Kingdom of Thailand as it was declared by the Royal Thai Government as the National Day of the country. This also commemorates the Birthday Anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and Thailand's Father's Day.

ZZ/IRN84135163