Nov 28, 2020

Parl. to obligate gov. to reduce IAEA inspections to zero

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – An Iranian lawmaker announced that Parliament is going to obligate the government to reduce the level of IAEA spy inspections of nuclear and military installations to zero.

In a tweet on Saturday, Nasrollah Pezhmanfar wrote, "A statement condemning the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will be read out in an open session of Parliament tomorrow, obligating the government to retaliate quickly against US and Israeli terrorist leaders and to reduce the level of IAEA spy inspections of nuclear and military facilities to zero."

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

