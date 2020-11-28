MPs urge UN to prosecute terrorists behind Fakhrizadeh terror

Addressing António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nation in a letter, the members of the Iranian Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, headed by Zohre Elahian conveyed their objection over the assassination of Iranian Scientist Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh on Friday.

The following is the text of the letter:

The Iranian nation will not forget many vicious crimes in their history including assassinations of nuclear scientists, state officials, ordinary people, and the recent assassination of the beloved nuclear scientist Martyr Fakhrizadeh.

In addition to violating innocent people’s right to life which is one of the fundamental human rights, such scientist assassinations violate the Iranian nation’s right to have scientific progress and development.

Being influenced by arrogant powers, the international organizations violate their international obligations via providing terrorists with the information of Iranian nuclear scientists and continue to apply double standards through avoiding condemning scientists' assassinations in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Undoubtedly, the repetition of such incidents is unacceptable, and the Iranian nation expects that the relevant international organizations to identify and prosecute perpetrators of these malicious crimes.

Fighting against criminals’ impunity and punishing them is one of the important factors in establishing international peace and security, to which, unfortunately, the false claimants of human rights are indifferent.

Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country that has been through many violent terrorisms over the past three decades, will continue to fight against the evil phenomenon of terrorism.

