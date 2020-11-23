Yemen appreciates Iran's principled support

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation between the two countries and the ways to strengthen it.

Emphasizing that there is no military solution to the Yemeni crisis, Hassan Irloo said that Iran supports all efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement and national reconciliation and to establish neighbourly relations in the interests of the nations of the region that will bring peace and stability to Yemen.

Hisham Sharaf, for his part, praised Tehran's principled stance in rejecting the Saudi coalition's military aggression and the siege of Yemen from the first days of the aggression.

He also noted to Iran's initiative for a political solution and support for all international and regional efforts to end the Saudi coalition's aggression.

Iran's ambassador to Sana'a had previously consulted with some Yemeni officials about the country's crisis and Iran's support for the Yemeni nation's resistance to the Saudi aggression coalition.

ZZ/5078242