Saudi airstrikes continue on various parts of Yemen brutally

Yemeni forces announced the rocket and artillery attacks by Saudi military forces on various areas of Razah district in Sa’dah province on the border with Saudi Arabia, Al-Masirah reported.

These sources referred to the Saudi airstrikes on Baqam region in this province.

On the other hand, Saudi fighter jets carried out 15 raids on Madghal District in Yemen’s Ma’rib province.

Also, al-Aqsha’ area in Al-Jawf province was also bombed eight times by Saudi fighter jets.

Saudi fighter jets also bombed al-Maraziq and Al-Khanjar in Khab Wa al-Sha’af District in Yemen’s Al-Jawf Governorate.

