Iran, Yemen discuss coop. on urban development

On Monday, Iran's ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irloo met and held talks with Mohammad al-Dari the Yemeni Deputy Minister of Public Works and Roads.

Referring to Yemen's economic facilities and infrastructure which have been destroyed by the Saudi-Emirati coalition, the Yemeni official stressed that the country is trying to use the expertise of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, and reconstruction of residential cities.

Hailing Iran's experience in urban development, he expressed hope that Yemeni engineers would be trained in damage assessment, civil engineering and reconstruction, and that Yemenis engineers would be able to travel to Iran to continue their higher education.

Iranian envoy, for his part, announced Iran's readiness to cooperate with Yemen in the field of reconstruction and transfer of Iranian technical-engineering experiences to Yemen.

He also provided explanations about the country's experiences in the field of reconstruction, road construction, bridge construction, and housing.

RHM/IRN84147440