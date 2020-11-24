Iran, Yemen discuss agricultural coop.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture and the ways to expand it.

The Yemeni Minister of Agriculture emphasized the use of Iran's experience in the field of agriculture, especially in the field of research, agricultural machinery and combating desertification.

He further stressed the importance of coordination between the two countries in order to prepare a cooperation agreement in the field of agriculture.

Referring to the strengthening of cooperation between Tehran and Sana'a, the Iranian ambassador stressed Iran's ability to produce plant seeds, saying that this issue has caused Iran to overcome economic sanctions in this area.

Hassan Irloo also announced Iran's readiness to support Yemen in the field of agriculture.

Iran's ambassador to Sana'a had previously consulted with some Yemeni officials about the country's crisis and Iran's support for the Yemeni nation's resistance to the Saudi aggression coalition.

