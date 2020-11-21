Iran, Yemen stress strengthening relations

Appreciating Iran's role in supporting the Yemeni people and standing by the country against the aggressors, Yahya Ali al-Raee said that the Yemeni people will never forget Iran's honourable position.

Hassan Irloo, for his part, praised the special relations between Iran and Yemen which are based on friendship and mutual respect.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to support the Yemeni people and transfer experiences in all fields, he added.

Referring to the granting of more scholarships to Yemeni citizens in all fields, he praised the strength of the historical relations between Yemen and Iran and promised to develop these relations in various fields.

