Attacks on Saudi targets to continue till end of Yemen war

In a speech on Tuesday, Nasruddin Amer referred to the recent attack by the Houthi Ansarullah on Saudi Aramco oil company, stressing, "Attacks on Saudi targets will continue until the end of the Yemeni war.”

He underlined that “Yemeni forces reserve the right to defend their territory.”

The Yemeni deputy minister also dismissed rumors circulating in the Western media about the talks between Ansarullah and Saudi Arabia.

Amer stressed that no secret talks have been held between the two sides.

Earlier, Yemeni Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor congratulated the Yemeni Armed Forces after the successful operation against the Saudi Aramco oil facility with the Quds 2 missile and stressed the "legality" of Yemen’s raids against “violator states”.

Abdul Wahab al-Mahbashi, an Ansarullah member in Yemen's Supreme Political Council, also said yesterday that the missile that recently targeted the Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia was in fact intended to target the Eilat in the occupied territories.

Yemen's Armed Forces, early on Monday, targeted a distribution station belonging to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil company with the Quds-2 winged missile with high precision.

Yemen said the attack came in response to the ongoing Saudi military aggression and siege.

Later in the day, Saudi Arabia confirmed the attack. The spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting against Yemen Turki Al-Malki said the early Monday missile attack did not just “target the Kingdom’s National Assets, but the core of the global economy and its supply routes, as well as the security of global energy.”

MNA/5079204