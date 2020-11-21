Media reveals new evidence of France's role in Yemeni war

A Yemeni website reported that the Saudi-led coalition had American, British and French support from the first day of the Yemeni invasion.

New evidence suggests that French companies have equipped Saudi Arabia with a variety of weapons, including armoured vehicles, aircraft, ships, and missiles from the first day of the invasion of Yemen and trained the military units of the Saudi army, the report added.

'26 September' website also reported that Saudi forces have been trained by France for the aggression in Yemen.

FA/FNA 13990901000797