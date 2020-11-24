Ending Yemen war ‘Intl. community’s long overdue duty'

“Enough is enough! It is a moral responsibility, long overdue, for the international community to end the Yemen tragedy. And hold invaders—and their masters trading Yemeni lives for $—to account,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.

“Only viable path is ceasefire+end to bombardments; urgent humanitarian aid; and political talks,” he stressed.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a reply to a tweet by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the same day.

Guterres wrote "Yemen is in imminent danger of the worst famine in decades. Without immediate action, millions of lives may be lost. I urge all those with influence to act urgently & request that everyone avoids taking actions that could make a dire situation worse.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched their devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

Riyadh and its allies have widely been criticized for the high civilian death toll as a result of their bombing campaign in Yemen.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry, citing figures compiled by the United Nations, said this week that there are about 12.2 million children in Yemen in dire need of humanitarian aid, more than five million children under the age of five who suffer from malnutrition, about 1.71 million displaced children, and more than two million children out of school.

