Russia not rule out possibility of US returning to JCPOA

Speaking in her weekly press briefing on Fri., she reiterated, “We do not reject the possibility of US returning to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.”

In response to a question on the Russia’s evaluation of the possibility of US return to JCPOA and listing of anti-Iran sanctions, she said, “We do not rule out the possibility of US return to JCPOA and we have not ruled it out in the past.”

Over the past two years, “We have repeatedly emphasized the need for implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and also lifting of sanctions imposed by US against Iran.”

She reiterated that the possibility of reviewing and revising JCPOA should be eliminated and it should not be allowed issues outside the framework of this agreement to be raised, especially issues not related to Iran's nuclear program."

Zakharova said that integrity of JCPOA and US Security Council Resolution 2231 must be maintained, adding that Washington must fulfill all its obligations under JCPOA.

Donald Trump withdrew US from JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions which were lifted under the deal at two stages against the Iranian nation.

However, US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have recently claimed that the United States remains in JCPOA and called for an extension of arms embargoes on Iran and use of trigger mechanisms to reinstate sanctions against Iran that international community did not agreed with it.

MA/IRN84108720